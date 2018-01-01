Hey Product Hunters, welcome to Rize!
Save & Invest for What Matters.
Putting personal back in personal finance
Spending is effortless, now saving is too.
A goal is a dream
with a deadline
Use goals to organize and track your finances all in one place.
Save for the
short-term
Make saving a habit by putting your savings on autopilot.
Invest in the
long-term
For larger goals, maximize your savings by investing.
Give your money purpose.
Create as many goals as you want and automatically save on your schedule earning 1.16% interest.Learn More
Save the right way
for your goals.
Each long-term goal is invested in a unique balance of cash, stocks, and bonds based on when you need it.Learn More
Increase your savings without
even thinking about it.
Use Power Ups to reach your goals faster
Accelerate
Turn Accelerate on to automatically increases your savings by 1% each month to help you save more without noticing.
Boost
Turn Boost on to save a bit of spare change when it makes sense, usually once or twice a week.
Your goals are safe and secure
Money in your Rize account is protected up to $250,000 and Rize uses 256-bit encryption, end-to-end.Learn More
How much is Rize worth to you?
A new way to pay
Contribute as much or as little as you want per month. In order to access Investment goals we ask for a minimum contribution of $2 per month.Learn More
Everything you want to know about Rize
How does Rize work?
After each paycheck, Rize moves money from your checking account to your Rize account and applies it to your savings goals.
What does Rize cost?
We’re doing finance differently. That’s why we ask you to tell us. You decide how much you’re willing to contribute each month to help us keep Rize going. Our Pay-What-You-Want model gives you control over your account and provides us with an honest report card of how we’re doing. You can update your monthly contribution at any time in your Rize profile.
How do Power Ups work?
Accelerate gradually pushes you to save more by automatically increasing your monthly savings 1% each month. If you’re saving $200 this month, next month it will be $202.
Boost monitors your checking account and pulls out a bit of spare change when it makes sense, usually once or twice a week. Transfers will range from pennies up to $5 or 5% of your monthly savings (whichever is lower).
How secure is your Rize Account?
Your privacy and security are a top priority. Your personal information is encrypted and securely stored. The funds in your Rize account are SIPC protected up to $250,000.
What is the current interest rate?
Rize is currently offering 1.16% APY* on your savings, that’s 19 times the national average for savings accounts. *Rates are subject to change.
Do I have access to my savings?
Rize is your account, and your savings. You can deposit and withdraw as often as you like for no charge.
