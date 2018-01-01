Don't see your question here? Visit our Knowledge Center .

How does Rize work? After each paycheck, Rize moves money from your checking account to your Rize account and applies it to your savings goals.

What does Rize cost? We’re doing finance differently. That’s why we ask you to tell us. You decide how much you’re willing to contribute each month to help us keep Rize going. Our Pay-What-You-Want model gives you control over your account and provides us with an honest report card of how we’re doing. You can update your monthly contribution at any time in your Rize profile.

How do Power Ups work? Accelerate gradually pushes you to save more by automatically increasing your monthly savings 1% each month. If you’re saving $200 this month, next month it will be $202.



Boost monitors your checking account and pulls out a bit of spare change when it makes sense, usually once or twice a week. Transfers will range from pennies up to $5 or 5% of your monthly savings (whichever is lower).

How secure is your Rize Account? Your privacy and security are a top priority. Your personal information is encrypted and securely stored. The funds in your Rize account are SIPC protected up to $250,000.

What is the current interest rate? Rize is currently offering 1.16% APY* on your savings, that’s 19 times the national average for savings accounts. *Rates are subject to change.